SCDF officers rescue cyclist trapped under car along Boundary Road

SINGAPORE - A cyclist who was trapped under a car was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers last Saturday (Feb 16).

The police were alerted to the accident between a car and bicycle along Boundary Road towards Lorong Chuan at 9.15am.

The cyclist, a 45-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

SCDF officers rescued the man using hydraulic rescue tools.

Footage of the rescue was posted on Facebook group Roads.sg on Tuesday (Feb 19), showing around 10 SCDF officers at the scene, who managed to lift the rear of the car and rescue the cyclist.

Several paramedics were seen attending to the cyclist after he was extricated.

The clip also showed a badly damaged bicycle lying on the road near the car, which was on the rightmost lane of the three-lane road.

The police are investigating the accident.