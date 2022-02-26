SCDF, MOH urge public to call 995 only for life-threatening emergencies

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday urged members of the public to call the 995 emergency medical services only for life-threatening emergencies.

In a joint statement, they said such calls have increased from an average of 635 a day last month to an average of 830 a day in the first two weeks of this month.

On Feb 14, SCDF experienced an even sharper spike of about 1,000 calls, adding yet more pressure on paramedics.

The average daily number of such calls before the pandemic was about 550.

SCDF and MOH said 995 calls are meant for those with life-threatening and emergency medical conditions to be taken to hospital swiftly, and need to be prioritised.

About 1,700 of the calls last month and around 2,500 of the calls in the first two weeks of this month were from Covid-19 patients. However, about 45 per cent of them needed only day treatment at the hospital.

"If emergency medical services calls continue to climb, the public may experience delays in ambulance response even for medical emergencies," SCDF and MOH said.

In the first two weeks of this month, public hospitals saw a high number of patients at their emergency departments - about 15 per cent more compared with last month. This has resulted in long queues and waiting times.

Up to 80 per cent of these patients needed only day treatment.

SCDF and MOH said: "If many patients with non-emergency conditions turn up at the emergency departments, it could compromise the provision of emergency medical care for those who really require it."