SCDF fire engine stuck in grass patch near HDB block in Sengkang

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The incident occurred at about 3.50pm on Sept 24, after firefighters completed routine checks on the fire safety provisions at Block 338A Anchorvale Crescent.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is reviewing an incident where a fire engine got stuck in a grass verge near a Housing Board block in Sengkang on the afternoon of Sept 24 .

In a media reply, SCDF said that the incident occurred at about 3.50pm that day, after firefighters completed routine checks on the fire safety provisions at Block 338A Anchorvale Crescent .

As the fire engine was leaving the location, its rear wheels sank into the grass verge near the block, the force said.

Its officers worked with a vehicle contractor to move the fire engine back onto firm ground, before driving it back to the fire station, SCDF added.

SCDF said that it is reviewing the circumstances of the matter.

Footage of the incident uploaded on TikTok shows the fire engine stuck in the grass patch. The video also shows the aftermath of the incident, where deep grooves can be seen in the ground.

The Sept 24 incident was not the first time a fire engine’s wheels got stuck in the ground.

On April 9, 2025 , a fire engine on a familiarisation trip in a Tengah HDB estate had its front wheels stuck in the ground of an accessway meant for such vehicles. No one was injured in that incident.

SCDF then said that its officers worked with a vehicle contractor to recover the fire engine, before the crew drove it back to the station.

The Straits Times has contacted the Sengkang Town Council and HDB for more information.