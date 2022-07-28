Scape makeover to help it attract youth of various ages

Orchard area youth hangout *Scape will undergo a revamp to become a space that appeals to young people of different ages.

In a statement yesterday, *Scape said it will unveil in early 2024 its new space and concept, which will cater to the creativity and innovativeness of young people.

*Scape was established in 2007 by a non-profit organisation of the same name. The venue currently serves as a hub for programmes where youth can pick up new skills, such as dance classes and writing workshops.

The organisation issued a construction tender for the revamp on Tuesday.

The tender will close on Sept 5 at 4pm, and construction is expected to begin early next year.

*Scape said it will take a fresh approach to programming and partnership in response to evolving youth trends, while fostering creativity and interest in the creative, digital and technology areas.

The five-storey building will be reconfigured to include three key zones for more collaborative opportunities.

One zone will serve as a place for budding youth entrepreneurs to gather and exchange out-of-the-box ideas. Another will let young creatives express themselves in various ways, such as through street art. The third zone is set aside for content creators to learn and collaborate.

*Scape chairman David Chua also noted how the changes will be more inclusive for the physically challenged.

He said: "The building will feature a ramp that connects the entranceway of level one to level two. We believe that making the spaces more accessible would help contribute to enhancing interaction between different groups of youth and build a more inclusive community."

Beyond infrastructure changes, there will be a new line-up of retail, entertainment and leisure experiences, said *Scape, adding that details will be revealed later.

Mr Chua said that *Scape aims to partner with more corporates and youth start-ups to co-develop and jointly run programmes that will support the interests of young people.

The revamp is part of a broader masterplan to revitalise the Somerset Belt.

*Scape executive director Ivy Lim said: "The new *Scape will continue to provide a safe space for creative and enterprising individuals as we build upon our trajectory of nurturing the next generation of young and bright minds."

Amid the year-long facelift, the venue will continue to host programmes such as the National Youth Film Awards next month.