Scammers seek funds on pretext of aiding India's virus patients

Scammers are exploiting the coronavirus situation in India by asking for donations in Singapore for the purchase of oxygen concentrator machines, said the police.

The scammers have been using hacked WhatsApp accounts belonging to friends of their targets to claim they are raising funds to purchase the machines for donation to India, the police said in a release yesterday.

Medical oxygen, which is often used in the treatment of coronavirus patients, is in short supply in India as the country fights a deadly second wave of the virus.

Oxygen concentrators are used to produce highly oxygenated air, helping people with low oxygen levels in their blood.

"The scammers would emphasise the urgency of the issue and provide the victims with a bank account number for fund transfer, claiming that the bank account belongs to the supplier," police said.

The scammers then become uncontactable, with victims realising they had been scammed only then or when told their friend's Whats-App account had been hacked.

To avoid scams, the public must beware of unusual requests over WhatsApp, even if they are sent by contacts, the police added. They should verify whether the request is legitimate by checking with the contact offline.

They must also not send money to people they have not met or do not know, and report unauthorised transactions involving their bank accounts immediately.

Anyone with information on these crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit it at www.police.gov.sg/witness. For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call 1800-722-6688.