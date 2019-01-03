SBS Transit bus hit by pipe in freak accident

An SBS Transit bus was involved in a freak accident in Woodlands Avenue 2 on Monday when a strong gust of wind blew a PVC pipe towards the bus, shattering one of its windows.

Passengers on bus service 161 said they were jolted by the loud "bang".

"Everyone was shocked. I wondered if the people on the lower deck were all right," said a 16-year-old student who wanted to be known only as Saiful.

He was seated on the upper deck of the bus when the accident happened at around 1.50pm.

Saiful told The Straits Times yesterday that it was raining when the bus passed a group of workers carrying pipes by the side of the road.

As the bus passed the workers, one of the pipes moved towards it.

Saiful said there was a loud "bang" as the pipe hit a left rear window on the lower deck. The impact left a hole in the window.



Bus service 161 was hit by a PVC pipe in Woodlands Avenue 2 on Monday. The incident left a hole in a

rear window on the lower deck of the bus. PHOTO: STOMP



Saiful took photos of the incident and sent them to citizen journalism website Stomp.

SHOCKING INCIDENT Everyone was shocked. I wondered if the people on the lower deck were all right. STUDENT SAIFUL, who was on the upper deck of the double-decker bus when a pipe smashed into one of its windows.

After the bus driver stopped the bus, he went to the upper deck to check on passengers.

"Everybody then alighted to take a look at the bus," said Saiful.

Several of the construction workers boarded the bus and spoke with the bus driver later.

The passengers, including Saiful, then caught another bus to continue their journey.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said that the bus was passing by a construction site at the time of the incident.

She said that the bus journey had to be disrupted as a result of the accident. "Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident," she said.

Timothy Goh