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SBS Transit bus driver, 2 motorists taken to hospital after accident across both sides of BKE

A SBS Transit bus can be seen lodged into the barrier on the left of the BKE on Aug 19.

SINGAPORE – An SBS Transit bus driver and two motorists were taken to hospital following an accident on the BKE on the morning of Aug 19.

In a reply to queries from The Straits Times, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said the accident involved an off-service bus operating Service 170.

She said the bus captain was injured and is receiving treatment at a hospital, and two other motorists were also taken to hospital.

“We deeply apologise to all affected motorists for the accident and the inconvenience caused. We are assisting the police with their investigations,” she said.

In one video of the accident’s aftermath posted on social media, an SBS Transit bus can be seen lodged into the barriers on the left of the expressway.

The video then pans to the right, where a motorcycle lies on its side on the second lane from the right.

The bushes and the barrier in the central divider of the expressway are damaged.

In a separate video on Telegram, developments on the opposite side of the expressway are captured.

An ambulance is stationed in the second lane from the left in front of three vehicles.



A silver car which straddles the second and third lanes is facing oncoming traffic.



Next to it is a badly damaged car whose rear is smashed. This car is sandwiched between the silver car and a black van.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.