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SBS Transit bus crashes through central divider in Jalan Kayu; driver assisting with investigations

The bus was believed to have self-skidded, leaving one person with minor injuries.

SINGAPORE – An SBS Transit bus driver is assisting with police investigations after his vehicle crashed through the centre divider in Jalan Kayu on Nov 2.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted at about 1.40pm to an accident involving a bus in Jalan Kayu towards Sengkang West Avenue.

The bus was believed to have self-skidded, the police added.

SCDF said it assessed one person for minor injuries. The person declined to be taken to the hospital.

The bus driver, a 65-year-old man, is assisting with investigations, the police said.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said in response to queries: “We apologise to affected passengers and motorists for the inconvenience caused. We are assisting the police in their investigations.”

A video of the aftermath of the incident posted on Facebook shows an SBS Transit bus mounted on the central road divider. The bus appears to have knocked down some trees planted along the divider.

This incident comes just days after another bus, operated by Go-Ahead Singapore, mounted a kerb in Airport Road and collided with a tree on Oct 30.

Preliminary investigations found that the bus driver briefly lost consciousness while driving.

The bus driver and a passenger were taken to hospital.