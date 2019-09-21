Savour Kansai's seasonal delights

Subscribers of The Straits Times are in for a treat.

Eight subscribers will win a chance to have a six-course dinner for two at Teppan on Oct 8, and get to meet celebrity chef Masayasu Yonemura and The Straits Times food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

The restaurant is located at Resorts World Sentosa.

The Kyoto-based chef will be using ingredients flown in from Kansai to present exquisite, contemporary dishes true to his signature French-Japanese culinary style.

The new seasonal delights include beef stew with mushroom croquette, oyster clam chowder, sauteed Japanese Amadai tilefish, Kyoto-style okonomiyaki-inspired snow crab pasta and A4 Kagoshima wagyu sirloin steak.

Thanks to Resorts World Sentosa, eight readers and their partners will be enjoying this dinner worth $396 as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme. For a chance to win, take part in this contest.

HOW TO WIN:

1. Download the SPH Rewards app.

2. Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section.

3. Press the "Join" button and answer this question: Teppan, located at Resorts World Sentosa, will showcase ingredients from Japan's Kansai region. True or False?

The contest closes on Sept 30.

Winners will be notified by Oct 4. Terms and conditions apply.