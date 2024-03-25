Saving artificial intelligence from humanity

SINGAPORE - For much of its history, Singapore was a port for goods. In the late 20th century, with the rise of the service economy, it became a port for talent.

To thrive in a 21st century dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), we need to be a port for ideas – cultivating local capacity and opportunity, while also being integrated into global supply chains and processes.

AI is poised to disrupt almost every aspect of the economy – and, perhaps, our politics.

How can we best position ourselves to reap the benefits of AI, while minimising or mitigating the risks?

These are not limited to the possibility of misuse of AI, in areas from bias to electoral interference – and longer-term concerns about the impact on jobs or AI escaping our control.

The risks also include “missed” uses of AI, if we fail to take advantage of opportunities to spread the benefits to all stakeholders.

Such conversations often proceed on the assumption that AI operates independently of human norms and institutions – or will do so in the very near future. That day may come, but governance of AI for the moment needs to focus on the people developing, deploying and using it.

For the real danger is not AI, but us.

The business of business is business

Many of the most important decisions about AI are being taken in the technology companies that dominate this space.

Yet, relying on the benevolence of organisations or individuals primarily incentivised by profit is a recipe for trouble.

There has long been an overlap between techno-utopianism and libertarianism – the idea that technology and laissez-faire economics will realise AI’s potential.

The story of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is a warning about the limits of such optimism. It began as a non-profit in 2015 with lofty statements that it would “benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return”.

Three years later, the company pivoted to a “capped-profit” model, allowing it to rapidly increase its investments in “compute and talent”.

The tension between these two models resulted in the spectacle of the not-for-profit board firing chief executive officer Sam Altman in November 2023 – only for him to be reinstated days later, with the board itself being replaced. As various commentators pointed out: “The money always wins.”

This is important because AI is shifting economic and, increasingly, political power from public to private hands.

A key driver is the rise of machine learning. In 2014, most machine learning models were released by academic institutions; in 2022, of the dozens of significant models tracked by Stanford’s AI Index, all but three came from industry.

Private investment in AI in 2022 was 18 times greater than in 2013. In 2021, the United States government allocated US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) to non-defence academic research into AI; Google spent that much on DeepMind alone.

Talent has followed. The number of AI research faculty members in universities has not risen significantly since 2006, while industry positions have grown eightfold. Two decades ago, only about 20 per cent of graduates with a PhD in AI went to industry; today around 70 per cent do.

It is not unusual to have a division of labour between academia and industry, with basic research undertaken in the ivory towers of the former and applied work in the research and development departments of the latter.