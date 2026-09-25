Saturn puts a ring on this year’s Harvest Moon

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Although Saturn and the moon are separated by an enormous physical distance, the ringed planet will appear to follow it through the night sky when viewed from Earth.

SINGAPORE – Stargazers will be able to see Saturn towards the eastern skies of Singapore as it trails the Harvest Moon on Sept 25 and 26.

Science Centre Singapore said in an Instagram post on Sept 24 that the ringed planet can be seen near September’s full moon, and will appear closest to the moon on Sept 26.

The centre said in a separate statement that Saturn will appear to follow the Harvest Moon in the night sky, and its exact position relative to the moon will change through the night.

The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox, rising soon after sunset for several nights and providing more moonlight in the early evening. Traditionally, it allowed farmers to work late into the evening and harvest their crops.

The full moon will begin rising on the night of Sept 26, a day after the Mid-Autumn Festival, and peak at 12.49am.

Although Saturn and the moon are separated by an enormous physical distance, the ringed planet will appear to follow it through the night sky when viewed from Earth, according to the Science Centre Singapore.

Saturn will be visible to the naked eye from Singapore if the weather and cloud cover permit. However, a telescope will be needed to view the planet’s rings, the centre added.

The Harvest Moon as well as Saturn can be viewed up close through telescopes available in the Science Centre Observatory, as well as at the Water Lily Pavilion in Jurong Lake Gardens, from 9pm on Sept 25 and 26.

Stargazing and moon viewing sessions will run as part of the centre’s Celestial Nights programme, which also features activities such as a digital planetarium show, an illuminated night trail and a silent disco held in the centre’s main galleries.