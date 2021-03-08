Saturday's 'extreme' UV levels no cause for concern: Experts

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation here reached "extreme" levels during a three-hour period on Saturday.

Experts, however, have assured the public that there is nothing to be concerned about.

From 11.45am to 2.45pm that day, UV radiation was in the extreme levels on the UV Index and peaked at 14, according to the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website.

The UV Index - an international standard measurement of UV radiation exposure levels - ranges from 0 to 11+ and covers various exposure categories, from low to extreme.

The index was jointly developed by the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the World Meteorological Organisation.

Associate Professor Koh Tieh Yong, a weather and climate scientist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said: "Having the UV Index at extreme levels is a common occurrence in countries near the Equator, and is not new at all in Singapore.

"There is no cause for concern."

He said it is normal to have such high levels during this period, as Singapore experiences the least cloud cover from February to March.

Additionally, the sun is also climbing higher in the sky every day as the spring equinox approaches later this month.

Dr Matthias Roth, professor of urban climatology at the National University of Singapore's geography department, said that during the equinoxes in March and September, the position of the sun is directly above the Equator.

This results in more intense solar radiation than at other times of the year, he said.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS Generally speaking, it is advisable to put on sunscreen of SPF30 or higher on exposed skin when outdoors for a prolonged time between 11am and 3pm. ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR KOH TIEH YONG, a weather and climate scientist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

He added that the highest average levels of UV radiation throughout the year are reached at noon during the month of March.

"The values in March are higher than those in September because of generally clearer skies... September is more cloudy," he said.

Dr Roth said that as Singapore progresses into April and then May, extreme UV radiation levels will disappear.

Prof Koh said this will come with the transition into the inter-monsoon season later this month.

"Generally speaking, it is advisable to put on sunscreen of SPF30 or higher on exposed skin when outdoors for a prolonged time between 11am and 3pm," he said.

However, people with sensitive skin or who suffer from skin problems should consult a medical doctor for advice, he added.

In Singapore, UV radiation levels are measured by a UV Index sensor located in an open field at Changi Meteorological Station.

"It is common for the UV Index in Singapore to reach very high and extreme levels in the four-hour period between 11am and 3pm on a day with little cloud cover," NEA said on its website.