Sats shareholders to vote on WFS deal by early 2023

FROM A1

> 50% Proportion of global air cargo volume the combined network of Sats and Worldwide Flight Services will cover. WFS operates in five of the top 10 cargo airports in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while Sats is already present in four of the top 10 cargo airports in Asia. March 2023 Time by which the deal is expected to close. Sats president and chief executive Kerry Mok said the acquisition will let Sats meet the needs of its customers, who want seamless support across regions in a way that simplifies and strengthens their own operations.