After a two week disruption, Changi Airport's chief handler Sats yesterday said it had cleared all cargo backlog. It will inform freight forwarders when they can collect their goods over the next few days.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 10, 2022, with the headline Air cargo backlog cleared.