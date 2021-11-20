Satay by the Bay among 7 coffee shops, 11 hawker centres to allow 5 to dine in from Nov 23

SINGAPORE - Eleven hawker centres and seven coffee shops will allow groups of up to five vaccinated people from different households to dine in from Tuesday (Nov 23).

These establishments have been identified as being able to control access as well as conduct checks on the vaccination status of their customers, among other things, and more will join the list once they are able to do so as well, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday.

The following hawker centres are part of the initial batch: Bedok Food Centre, Beo Crescent Market, Geylang Serai Market, Holland Village Market & Food Centre, Market Street Interim Food Centre, Sembawang Hills Food Centre, Tiong Bahru Market, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, Ci Yuan Hawker Centre, Hawker Centre @ Our Tampines Hub and Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

The remaining hawker centres will have entry and vaccination checks by Nov 30 and be open to groups of five from different households, said NEA.

This comes as the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced that from Monday, groups of up to five vaccinated people from different households will be allowed to dine out at food and beverage outlets as the Covid-19 situation here is stable and infection numbers are decreasing.

Hawker centre patrons can either show the personnel manning the access points the vaccination verification on the TraceTogether app, or provide their TraceTogether token to be scanned to determine their vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated or eligible persons will be given a sticker to identify them for dine-in at hawker centres, while those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only purchase food to take away.

Individual stallholders do not need to check patrons' vaccination status, said NEA.

The seven coffee shops that will follow the new rules from Tuesday are Barfood & Co at 1 Cantonment Road, Goodyear Restaurant Enterprise at 15 Tampines Avenue, Qi Yiang at 973 Upper Serangoon Road, B4RI at 362 Tanjong Katong Road, The Patio at 1018 Sembawang Road, Satay By The Bay at Gardens By The Bay and Makansutra Gluttons Bay at Esplanade Mall.

These coffee shops must control access to their premises by cordoning off areas and have dedicated entry points. Operators should ensure that access to common areas, such as the five-foot walkways in front of certain coffee shops, are not obstructed, said SFA.

At the entry points, coffee shops must check the vaccination status of all patrons, and differentiate patrons who are fully vaccinated and dining in.

Other coffee shops can come on board when they have put in place the necessary control measures.

Safe distancing enforcement officers and ambassadors deployed by SFA will continue to conduct regular checks at all coffee shops to ensure that the safe management measures are observed.

For coffee shops that allow dine-in groups of up to five fully vaccinated persons, enforcement action will be taken if they do not have the required measures in place, said SFA.

The authorities also encouraged seniors to minimise dining activity at hawker centres and coffee shops, and opt to buy food to take away instead.