Sambar deer found next to BKE treated and released

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The deer was found to be weak and severely dehydrated.

SINGAPORE – A sambar deer that was found at the side of an expressway was treated and released a day later, near where it was found.

The fawn was spotted on a grass patch on Nov 8 next to the south-bound BKE, after the KJE exit, by a motorist who had called the authorities for help.

In a video of the rescue, posted on the Singapore Wildife Sightings Facebook group on the same day, a man wearing a National Parks Board (NParks) vest can be seen carrying the deer into the passenger seat of a lorry and putting the animal on his lap after.

Two persons, wearing shirts of animal welfare group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), are also seen in the clip.

In a joint media reply on Nov 9 , NParks and Mandai Nature – the conservation arm of Mandai Wildlife Group – said NParks was informed about the juvenile sambar deer at around 2.20pm on Nov 8.

After securing the deer on the same day, NParks sent it to Mandai Wildlife Centre , where a veterinary team experienced with sambar and other deer species provided specialised care.

The deer was found to be weak and severely dehydrated, according to the statement.

Veterinarians at the centre carried out a full health assessment, including blood tests and radiographs, and began treatment immediately to stabilise the deer.

After close monitoring overnight, the fawn showed improvement and was assessed to be suitable for release, according to the statement.

The animal was released by NParks on Nov 9 in a forested area near where it was found.

NParks and Mandai Nature reminded the public not to handle injured wild animals on their own, and to contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 f or urgent cases of wildlife requiring rescue.

The motorist who found the deer and posted the encounter online told The Straits Times that he spotted the animal at around 2pm .

“I love nature and animals, and when I spotted the fawn laying down on the shoulder of the expressway, I knew I had to make sure it was safe and did not venture out onto the expressway,” said James Lee.

He added that he stopped his scooter about 100m past the animal and ran back to help the fawn, as he had heard of other traffic accidents involving sambar deer and other wildlife.

In his Facebook post, he said the fawn’s mother was nearby and had run after the van as it left with her baby, and added that he hoped that the fawn would be reunited with its mother soon.