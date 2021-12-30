Salvation Army sees surge in donation of items at year end

The Salvation Army's booths across the island have been overwhelmed with bags of goods, as donations spike during the festive season.

The organisation usually receives up to 10 tonnes of donations a day, and the number trebles during the month of December, Red Shield Industries general manager Paul Chay told The Straits Times yesterday.

This year's total collection is 24 per cent more than last year's and the highest amount since 2016, he said. Extra manpower is required during this period to process the donations.

Red Shield Industries is the social enterprise arm of The Salvation Army, which processes donated items and sells those in good condition at the charity's family stores located across Singapore.

Mr Chay said the organisation appreciates the generosity of donors.

"We try to make full use of every donated item. For those that do not meet the standard, recyclable parts will be salvaged and the rest will be discarded," he said. "We would like to encourage donors to donate usable and saleable items in good condition."

For example, when donating clothes, they should not be stained or torn. "A good self-check question to ask before donating would be whether your friend or relative will purchase the item after you have donated it," said Mr Chay.

He said that during the festive period, donors are encouraged to conduct their spring cleaning as early as possible and to send donated items directly to Tanglin Family Hub at 356 Tanglin Road.

At The Salvation Army's Praisehaven centre in Bukit Timah yesterday, housewife Lila Chua, 59, dropped off several black garbage bags stuffed with old clothes, saying she chose to donate to the charity as it helps the poor.

For private-hire driver Koh Thye Ho, 54, his donation was in the form of assorted household items ranging from bowls to cables.

"Sometimes you buy too much stuff and you have extras of the same thing," he said in Mandarin.

The donors ST spoke to at Praisehaven were not surprised about the piles of donated goods spilling out of the booth, with one saying this was the norm. All said they were donating items that were in decent, if not good, condition.

But workers on site, who declined to be identified, said most of the items dropped off by donors were unusable.

They said the surge in donations typically happens from December until Chinese New Year. When it becomes too much to handle, items get forwarded to The Salvation Army's Malaysian centres instead, they said.

It is not just The Salvation Army facing a surge in donations - a clothes donation drive for Malaysian flood relief efforts also saw overwhelming response across five designated drop-off points, forcing organiser Gift Appeal Foundation to stop taking in items at some of the drop-off points.

The initiative ran from Dec 22 to 27, but, according to Mr Eddie Oz, who was the overall person in charge and listed as the main contact person, his team of volunteers was overwhelmed from the first day.

He said he received up to 500 WhatsApp messages and 300 calls daily from those interested.

Unfortunately, most of the clothes, towels and underwear dropped off were dirty and even soiled in some cases.

"They're giving rubbish they intend to discard at the void deck anyway," said Mr Eddie. "Giving is easy, but more importantly it must be from the heart. It's also basic courtesy - if you're not going to wear it yourself, how do you expect others to?"

The same goes for migrant worker organisation ItsRainingRaincoats when it collects pre-loved items from the public.

"Our policy is that we would never accept something for the workers that we won't accept for ourselves," said founder Dipa Swaminathan.

There has been a surge in donations recently, she said.

But she added: "We will take only things that we are sure they will be able to use."

National University of Singapore sociologist Tan Ern Ser suggested possible reasons for the spike in donations during this period.

One would be that it is the annual house-cleaning season, when people throw out things meant for the garbage bin. Another is when they want to let go of things they do not need any more or to make way for new things.

"If, in the process of doing so, they find things that they believe others could use or find some use for, they would be only too happy to give them away. But this 'giving away' does not always have to be about being charitable, but could be about recycling," said Associate Professor Tan.