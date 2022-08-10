Salute to national servicemen

When the emcees at the National Day Parade (NDP) yesterday called on all national servicemen at the Marina Bay floating platform to stand up, Mr David Ang also rose to his feet at home.

The 58-year-old educator was watching the live telecast of the parade in his Pasir Ris home.

He was a rapier operator in the Republic of Singapore Air Force from 1984 to 1990, including as an operationally-ready national serviceman (NSman).

"In that moment, I felt like the country remembered us," he said. "It was special for all the Singaporeans who served. It was a nice gesture."

At the floating platform, thousands of Singaporean men stood up as members of the 2,000-strong parade saluted them. The parade comprised uniformed servicemen and women, as well as youth uniformed groups and companies and civilian organisations.

This lasted no more than a few seconds, but the gesture was appreciated by those who have been through the rite of passage.

The NS moment at the NDP was part of moves to commemorate 55 years of national service this year. Other activities include a fitness challenge and discounts from selected merchants.

A video was also played yesterday where national servicemen from the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team reflected on their NS experiences.

Among those featured was a father-and-son duo who shared how they bonded through common experiences serving in the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

In another nod to the role national servicemen play, the parade was commanded by Lieutenant-Colonel (NS) Desmond Fu, NSman. He is the commanding officer of the 328th Battalion, Singapore Combat Engineers, and a portfolio manager at an investment company. The parade is usually commanded by regulars. The last time an NSman was selected was in 2017, when Singapore marked 50 years of national service.