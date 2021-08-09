Salute front-liners this National Day: President Halimah

National Day this year is a time to salute front-line workers who have been at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus over the past 18 months, said President Halimah Yacob.

In a National Day message posted on Facebook, the President, who will be reviewing the ceremonial parade today, also called on Singaporeans to show appreciation for the many people who have selflessly helped others in need.

"Every year on National Day, we reflect on what it truly means to be Singaporean, and what have brought us to where we are today," she said.

Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over with new challenges like the Delta variant, President Halimah said she was heartened by the progress of Singapore's vaccination coverage.

President Halimah encouraged Singaporeans who have not been vaccinated, particularly seniors, to get vaccinated soon, saying: "It will help protect us, and at the same time keep our community safe."

She also touched on the easing of restrictions over the next few weeks, announced on Friday.

"It is important that we do not let Covid-19 dominate our lives. We will adapt and find ways to manage this disease and better protect our nation," she said.

"Let us continue to stand united as one nation, weather this storm, and keep our Singapore flag flying high. I am confident that if we continue working together with one Singapore spirit, we can build a Covid-19-resilient nation."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat encouraged Singaporeans to look to this year's National Day light-up of seven historic buildings in the civic district as a reminder of the Singapore spirit shining bright.

"In our darkest periods last year, light-ups served as beacons of hope," he said in a Facebook post.

"We are in a better position today, but these light-ups remind us of the solidarity of the past, and the fortitude and resilience needed to emerge stronger from this crisis."