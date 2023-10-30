Salary growth for S’pore’s middle income workers fastest over past decade | Would you stay with a firm about to wind up?

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Hybrid working continues to flourish in Singapore, as workers and companies embrace the trend even after the pandemic. But aside from working from the office or from home, other work locations are also seeing increased demand - like co-working spaces. My colleague Timothy Goh looks into the rising demand for such spaces, spurred by the desire for flexible working options.
In other news, Singapore’s middle-income workers saw their salaries rise faster than other income groups over the last decade, according to a study by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). But MAS also warns that the jobs and incomes of this large group may be hit by upcoming “structural shifts” in the economy.
Meanwhile, when companies are winding up, should employees stay on long enough to get their retrenchment benefits? Is it even lawful for employers to tie retrenchment benefits to this? Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi gets the advice of experts on these issues.
Middle-income earners in S’pore saw fastest salary growth over past decade: MAS
Salary growth among Singapore’s middle income workers has outpaced that of the other income groups between 2011 to 2021 – with the nominal income of the “broad middle” group climbing by 42 per cent.
Demand for co-working spaces grows, fuelled by desire for flexible working options
Several operators here said they have been expanding their offerings amid rising occupancy rates.
askST Jobs: Should you stay with a company about to wind up?
Some companies may insist its employees stay on until it winds up in order to receive retrenchment benefits. Here’s what experts have to say.
The rise of chief well-being officers: Fad or the future?
A mentally healthy workforce is more creative, innovative and resilient. And it is the responsibility of leaders to ensure workplace mental well-being, says the writer.
Look out for fees, app stability, safety of assets when choosing an online broker
Thinking of buying overseas stocks? Here’s how to pick a brokerage from among those offering their services.
T-bills, SSBs continue to offer investment opportunities, but look elsewhere too: Experts
askST: What to look out for when taking up a part-time job
First-timers can consider looking for part-time jobs near their home or at a brand that they like.
Colleague, I forgot why I hate you
A little flattery can be all it takes to end an office rivalry, says senior correspondent Krist Boo.
S’pore moves to ensure respect for every job and cement lifelong learning: Forward SG report
Narrowing wage gaps across professions and helping ITE graduates upgrade their skills early in their careers, are among the measures included in the report.
Retrenchments, unemployment in S’pore up in Q3 but job market continues to expand: MOM
Retrenchments rose by 900, from 3,200 in the second quarter to 4,100 in the third quarter.
