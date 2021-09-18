SAF's first inspector-general to oversee pre-school sector

The first inspector-general in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will take on a new role to oversee the pre-school sector from Dec 15.

Mr Tan Chee Wee, 47, will be appointed chief executive of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA). He was appointed CEO-designate on Sept 1, ECDA said on Thursday. He will replace current CEO Jamie Ang, 44, who has been heading ECDA since Oct 1, 2019. Ms Ang's term ends on Dec 14.

Mr Tan, who held the rank of brigadier-general in SAF, established the Inspector-General's Office to strengthen safety governance and management systems in SAF in his role as inspector-general. The role was introduced in February 2019 as part of measures to improve safety after a spate of military fatalities.

Mr Tan had concurrently served as the SAF Chief of Staff - Joint Staff. In this role, he drove efforts to develop the blueprint for the next-generation SAF in the areas of warfighting concepts and organisation structures, said ECDA.

He has held a range of senior appointments in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and SAF. These include director of joint operations, commander of air defence and operations command, director of the policy office, and defence attache in Washington.

He joined SAF in 1993 as an air traffic controller in the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Mr Stanley Loh, Second Permanent Secretary for Social and Family Development, said: "Mr Tan's extensive leadership and operational experience in Mindef and the SAF positions him well to lead ECDA to partner the pre-school community in the transition towards Covid-19 resilience."

Mr Tan will also help ECDA to deliver on its commitment to improve the accessibility, affordability and quality of pre-schools, added Mr Loh.

Mr Loh thanked Ms Ang for her contributions, noting she has been at the forefront of ECDA's efforts in working with the pre-school sector to keep staff and pupils safe during the pandemic. She also helped to implement programmes to improve access to quality and affordable pre-schools, he added.