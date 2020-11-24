New safety netting installed at Changi Jurassic Mile to protect pedestrians from stray golf balls

The Tyrannosaurus rex exhibit peeking through the vertical safety netting. There is no overhead safety netting for this exhibit.
The Tyrannosaurus rex exhibit peeking through the vertical safety netting. There is no overhead safety netting for this exhibit.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The netting was installed on Nov 3 as part of planned safety enhancement measures.
The netting was installed on Nov 3 as part of planned safety enhancement measures.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Signs near the baby dinosaur exhibit along Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 24, 2020.
Signs near the baby dinosaur exhibit along Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 24, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The Changi Jurassic Mile is a pathway that connects Changi Airport and East Coast Park.
The Changi Jurassic Mile is a pathway that connects Changi Airport and East Coast Park.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Worker installing lights on the fence under the overhead safety netting along Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 24, 2020.
Worker installing lights on the fence under the overhead safety netting along Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 24, 2020.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - New overhead and vertical netting has been installed at Changi Jurassic Mile after members of the public expressed concern that they could be hit by stray golf balls from an adjacent golf course.

The netting was installed on Nov 3 as part of planned safety enhancement measures, a Changi Airport Group spokesman told The New Paper recently.

The Changi Jurassic Mile is a pathway that connects Changi Airport and East Coast Park. It is lined with more than 20 life-sized dinosaur models.

The pathway is part of the Changi Airport Connector and runs alongside the Tanah Merah Country Club, which has a golf course.

On Oct 22, a maid was hit on the head by a golf ball from the country club.

Veteran actor Chen Tian Wen's five-year-old son also had a close shave with a golf ball when they visited Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 1.

The ball hit the wall opposite the exhibits before bouncing back and landing 1.5m away from the boy.

More on this topic

 
 
Topics: 