New safety netting installed at Changi Jurassic Mile to protect pedestrians from stray golf balls

SINGAPORE - New overhead and vertical netting has been installed at Changi Jurassic Mile after members of the public expressed concern that they could be hit by stray golf balls from an adjacent golf course.

The netting was installed on Nov 3 as part of planned safety enhancement measures, a Changi Airport Group spokesman told The New Paper recently.

The Changi Jurassic Mile is a pathway that connects Changi Airport and East Coast Park. It is lined with more than 20 life-sized dinosaur models.

The pathway is part of the Changi Airport Connector and runs alongside the Tanah Merah Country Club, which has a golf course.

On Oct 22, a maid was hit on the head by a golf ball from the country club.

Veteran actor Chen Tian Wen's five-year-old son also had a close shave with a golf ball when they visited Changi Jurassic Mile on Nov 1.

The ball hit the wall opposite the exhibits before bouncing back and landing 1.5m away from the boy.