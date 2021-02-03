Safeguards in place to ensure data is used properly: Desmond Tan

Only senior police officers will be able to request the use of data from the national contact tracing programme to investigate serious crimes. Even then, each request has to be approved by the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

These are among the multiple safeguards put in place to ensure that data collected by the TraceTogether, SafeEntry and Bluepass programmes are used in police investigations only when absolutely necessary, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said in Parliament yesterday. He was addressing concerns raised by MPs like Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson), who had asked for assurances that the data would be treated with utmost care, given privacy concerns.

Speaking during the debate on the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Amendment) Bill, which restricts the police's powers over such data, Mr Tan stressed that the police can request the information to investigate only seven categories of serious crimes.

They include offences of a significant severity or those that pose an immediate threat to life or public safety, such as the use of firearms, terrorism, murder, drug offences that attract the death penalty, kidnapping and rape.

Addressing MPs' questions yesterday on the safeguards, Mr Tan said that only senior officers of the rank of inspector or above will be able to request the use of the data.

He added that this is the same standard the police have to meet to request bank data from financial institutions, even though the Criminal Procedure Code specifies that such orders can be made by officers starting from the lower rank of sergeant.

He also said that the use of any contact tracing data for police probes will have to be approved by the CID. All data extracted for such purposes would also be encrypted and kept in strict confidence, with only authorised officers allowed to see it, and access tracked and logged, he pledged.

If the data is eventually used in court, that will be another avenue to ascertain that the offence being investigated falls within the seven specified categories, he said.

During the debate, Ms Nadia Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) had asked about cases where the initial charge for a serious offence is later reduced or amended, or there is another lesser offence.

Mr Tan said contact tracing data cannot be used to prosecute a non-serious offence. He said while it would not be feasible to separate the data used for investigations of serious and non-serious offences committed at the same time, if the offences are dealt with in separate trials, the prosecution will not be able to use the data in prosecuting the related non-serious offence.

MPs had also asked if the contact tracing data can be used to investigate more categories of offences. Some cited molestation and other crimes committed against vulnerable persons, arguing that the data would be particularly useful in such situations.

While Mr Tan agreed with this, he said the Government had to make a judgment call between public health and public safety. He underscored the graveness of such offences and said they would be investigated thoroughly, but noted they were considered less serious than the seven specified categories.

"The police cannot use contact tracing data that falls outside of the seven categories. Should a police officer make such a request, SNDGO (Smart Nation and Digital Government Office) and MOH (Ministry of Health) would not be permitted to provide the data, he said. He later added: "This was a very tough balancing act for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Nonetheless, I would like to assure Members that the police will continue to investigate all offences that are not in these seven categories of serious offences."

Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) had also asked why the Bill did not spell out the exact offences covered and instead only listed the categories. Noting that this has been the approach taken in other Acts, such as the Extradition Act, Mr Tan said that the seven categories relate to offences that will be obvious prima facie.