Safeguards for significant loans

A draft law to let the Government borrow up to $90 billion for infrastructure critical to Singapore's long-term development, such as new MRT lines and coastal defences, was introduced in Parliament yesterday.

It includes safeguards on the projects that qualify. They have to be owned by the Government, cost at least $4 billion, be usable for at least 50 years and important to national interests. An annual interest threshold of $5 billion will also be set to avoid onerous financing costs for future generations.

The proposed Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act is fair, as payments are spread across generations, and efficient, given the current favourable interest rates, said the Ministry of Finance.