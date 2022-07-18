Safe zone for flying drones created at Pandan Reservoir

Singapore has created its first and only designated area for flying drones at Pandan Reservoir, in a pilot that will run till January 2023.

The 16ha dedicated flying area over water aims to accommodate the rising demand from people to fly their drones, while ensuring public and aviation safety, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran at the launch event yesterday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that as at June 30, there are 16,095 registered unmanned aircraft.

"There's a very strong uptick in the activity level in the unmanned aircraft community in Singapore and we see recreational use rising significantly," said Mr Iswaran.

He noted that the number of registered unmanned aircraft in Singapore has increased fourfold.

At the same time, he said that the number of offences involving flying unmanned aircraft has risen in tandem with the growing popularity of drones.

Most offences were committed due to a lack of understanding of the rules, he said. "This is more so than because of any malicious intent," he added.

CAAS said that in the past year, from July 1 last year to June 30 this year, it had taken 49 enforcement actions for non-compliance with regulations on unmanned aircraft.

"A flying area that is aviation-safe and safe for the public is an important consideration for us, especially in a place like Singapore, where our living environment is quite dense. We want to be able to accommodate a diversity of activities, but also want to make sure they're done in a safe manner," added Mr Iswaran.

Unmanned aircraft include drones, radio-controlled aircraft and remote-controlled kites.

At the flying area over the Pandan Reservoir, unmanned aircraft users will still have to adhere to prevailing rules set by CAAS.

This includes not flying an unmanned aircraft higher than 60m above mean sea level.

Any unmanned aircraft with a total weight of above 250g must be registered with CAAS before users are allowed to operate it.

Permits are required to fly an unmanned aircraft above 25kg and for non-recreational reasons.

More than 80 per cent of unmanned aircraft registered with CAAS weigh between 250g and 1.5kg, the authority said.

The boundary of the flying area over the Pandan Reservoir waters is at least 400m away from the nearest housing blocks for privacy reasons. The designated zone covers a section of the 176ha reservoir, which also has zones for sailing radio control and electric boats, rowing, kayaking and dragonboating, as well as fishing.

Users have to make sure their unmanned aircraft take off and land within a grassy area demarcated by yellow standing flags. They previously had to do so on a grass patch, which is hard when the ground is wet. Tables and benches are provided for people to set up their aircraft in a semi-shaded area.

Regular programmes and workshops to educate unmanned aircraft enthusiasts on safe and responsible flying will be held at the area, said CAAS.

The flying area is a key recommendation by the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Advisory Panel set up in 2019, with the aim of reviewing and enhancing Singapore's unmanned aircraft systems regulatory framework.

Generally, enthusiasts can fly their unmanned aircraft recreationally in open areas that are within permitted flying areas and outside of strict no-flying zones, while adhering to rules.

An advantage of having a designated flying area is the ecosystem it provides, said Mr Iswaran.

"Here, you have the hobbyists, associations, CAAS and other stakeholders (promoting) a safe flying culture. This will help us better appreciate how it can evolve in Singapore," he said.