Safe 'listening corners' for all to share problems

Ms Elle Cheng's dream is to one day have "listening corners" all over the island, where people can listen to one another in a safe, non-judgmental space.

Ms Cheng, 35, a diversity and inclusion leader at a Fortune 500 manufacturing company, is taking small steps to get there.

She started the We Are Hear (Wah) project in March last year, when the situation was uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic loomed. The project is one of 22 under the Youth Mental Well-Being Network.

Every first and third Saturday of the month, Ms Cheng and her team hold free listening sessions, where strangers come together and are trained in the principles of heart-based learning.

They recently opened another slot every second Wednesday of the month. The sessions are for now held on Zoom due to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Heart-based learning is listening to understand instead of giving solutions," said Ms Cheng.

Sessions start with a three-minute meditation exercise and a briefing on heart-based learning, after which participants are grouped in pairs to share their problems and listen. Each person gets 15 minutes to share.

Ms Cheng was inspired by a concept named Sidewalk Talk by two therapists in San Francisco. The duo set out to create a sense of connection and belonging on the sidewalks by gathering volunteers keen to listen.

Youth mental health is also a topic close to Ms Cheng's heart, as she had struggled as a teenager when she moved to Singapore alone from Malaysia at age 13.

"It was lonely and stressful. I didn't have time to be myself or have someone to listen to me. It really impacted my self-confidence," she said.

Ms Sharon Ng, 37, runs the operational aspects of the Wah project. She met Ms Cheng when both were pursuing postgraduate diplomas in psychotherapy and counselling.

DETAILS Interested volunteers above 16 years old or members of the public keen on joining the next free online listening sessions can find more details at: • https://bit.ly/wahteer • http://bit.ly/wahletslisten Workplaces interested in having listening sessions can e-mail wearehearsg@gmail.com

Ms Ng, a mindfulness practitioner and arts producer, said she became more interested in psychology after her mother died about three years ago.

"(I) felt that sometimes we just need someone to talk to, or to be listened to," she said.

More than 330 people have attended the listening sessions so far, and 25 have come on board as volunteers. Volunteers must attend a psychological first aid course before they are qualified to host a listening session.

During the sessions, participants share problems such as financial insecurity, loneliness, or confusion about their purpose in life, among other things, said Ms Cheng.

She added that the sessions are open to all, but Wah has also collaborated with youth organisations to plan dedicated listening sessions for them.

Ms Cheng said they plan to continue with the listening sessions and need more volunteers to host more sessions.