SAF to set up new military branch to tackle growing digital threats

A new branch of the military will be set up by the end of the year, as the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) seeks to move decisively to meet growing threats in the digital domain.

The Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) - the SAF's fourth service after the army, navy and air force - will be responsible for intelligence, cyber and psychological defence, as well as advancing the SAF as a networked force.

The service consolidates cyber and C4I (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence) units that have been formed over the last decade under a unified structure.

Elaborating on the need for the DIS in Parliament yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said that the digital terrain has become as real as the land, air and sea domains, as he responded to MPs, including Mr Vikram Nair, Mr Shawn Huang, Mr Patrick Tay and Mr Saktiandi Supaat, who asked the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) how it intends to better address emerging threats in the digital domain.

"Threats that emanate in the digital domain can readily impact events in the real physical world. That divide between virtual and physical, in security terms, is a false one as the two are in fact intricately interwoven," Dr Ng said during the debate on his ministry's budget.

There have been clear examples of countries or non-state entities, such as terrorist groups, that use a combination of attacks through both domains.

This kind of hybrid warfare campaign has also been seen in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, he said, citing reports of cyber espionage, and damage to servers and communications infrastructure that have been part of the playbook used against Ukraine in recent years.

"Fortunately, our intelligence sources have not identified such orchestrated attempts to subvert or subjugate Singapore using hybrid means. But that does not mean the threat will never come. For the SAF, a clear-cut response is a fourth service," added Dr Ng.

Mindef said the DIS will provide "accurate, relevant and timely early warning and operational intelligence" and advance connectivity for the SAF to operate as a networked force.

It will also be responsible for digital defence of the SAF through cyber defence and electronic protection of its networks and systems, as well as psychological defence to strengthen soldiers' commitment and resilience in operations.

Having a service status will also allow the DIS to grow its digital and intelligence workforce by enhancing professional development, recruitment and career prospects, added Mindef.

The new service is the culmination of a decade-long journey that began in 2012 when the C4I Community was inaugurated, Mindef noted in a statement on its key milestones released yesterday.

This community brought together personnel from across the SAF, including image analysts, unmanned aerial vehicle operators and naval intelligence analysts, although they remained under the command of their respective formation and command headquarters.

The Defence Cyber Organisation was formed in 2017 to lead and coordinate cyber-security efforts across Singapore's defence sector. The Cyber NSF scheme was introduced in 2018, and the C4 Expert vocation in 2019.

Evolving the C4I Community into a dedicated service was the "logical next step", as digital threats against Singapore continue to grow in scale, sophistication and organisation, said Mindef.

Dr Ng said that the addition of the DIS "will allow the SAF to better train and fight as a networked, integrated and expanded force to deal with the spectrum of threats that we know exist today, but also the digital domain that we know will increase in the future".