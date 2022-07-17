SAF soldiers in sultanate get VIP visitor

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel in training facilities in Temburong, Brunei, on Friday as part of his three-day trip to the country.

He travelled from the capital city of Bandar Seri Begawan to Temburong, Brunei's easternmost district.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday that PM Lee was accompanied by Chief of Army David Neo, and that he interacted with trainers from the army.

The ministry noted that Singapore and Brunei have a close and longstanding defence relationship, and said the SAF's training in Brunei is planned for resumption progressively to pre-Covid-19 levels from next month.

In addition to the jungle training that the SAF conducts in Brunei, the SAF and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces interact through frequent bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross-attendance of courses, Mindef said.

"These exchanges have enhanced the professionalism and strengthened the ties between the two armed forces," it added.

PM Lee, a former brigadier-general in the SAF, said in a Facebook post yesterday that he met full-time national servicemen as well as regulars in Temburong.

"Glad that morale is high and that they are looking forward to the resumption of training," he added.