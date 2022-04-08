SAF servicemen lauded for Afghan evacuation and counter-terror ops

Eighty-two Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen were awarded the Overseas Service Medal yesterday for their contributions in transporting Afghan evacuees from Qatar to Germany last year and countering the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Middle East.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen presented the medals to the recipients in a ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Bukit Gombak.

The first group of awardees comprised 76 pilots, aircrew, engineers and Singapore Army security troops.

They assisted in the transportation of evacuees after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban following the withdrawal of United States forces from the country in August last year.

One multi-role tanker transport from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the soldiers made their way to Qatar within 48 hours of US acceptance of Singapore's assistance.

The SAF transported more than 2,000 evacuees in the tanker aircraft from Qatar to Germany over two weeks.

In a speech at the ceremony, Dr Ng said: "I met them at Changi Air Base prior to their departure and told them that I was deeply impressed with the SAF's readiness to depart for this mission at such short notice."

Dr Ng said that international partners such as the US have shown appreciation for SAF's significant contributions and professionalism.

"The SAF has proved itself a steadfast and reliable friend in times of need," he added.

The second group of medal recipients comprised six SAF servicemen who contributed in counter-terrorism operations to defeat ISIS in the Middle East.

The SAF has made significant contributions since Singapore joined the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan in 2007, said Dr Ng at the ceremony.

Since 2014, the SAF has contributed assets and deployed liaison officers, intelligence fusion officers, imagery analysts, RSAF KC-135 tanker aircraft and medical teams in support of efforts to defeat ISIS.

But Singapore has to remain vigilant as threats of terrorism against the Republic may increase.

The Defence Minister said that self-radicalised individuals who are influenced by extremist materials online are the main threat of terrorism here.

"At home, the SAF must continue to hone its ability to respond to such attacks, such as with the recent exercise held at The Star Vista to simulate a hostage situation in an urban setting."

The SAF conducted a counter-terrorism exercise at The Star Vista shopping mall in February, in which deployed forces responded to a hostage scenario and swiftly neutralised threats.