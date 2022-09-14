SAF scheme allows drug abusers to confess once without punishment

To allow servicemen to avoid the harsh penalties associated with drug abuse, an existing Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) scheme lets those who have consumed illegal drugs confess without being punished.

Under the SAF Amnesty Scheme, they will instead receive counselling and rehabilitation to help them kick their habit, and undergo regular testing, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a written parliamentary reply on Monday.

The scheme, which was introduced in 1976, allows SAF soldiers to avoid punishment just once, after which normal penalties apply for drug offences, said Dr Ng.

He was responding to Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC), who asked about the steps taken to detect and prevent the abuse of drugs in military camps or during training, particularly among national servicemen.

The response comes after news broke last month that swimmer Joseph Schooling, a full-time national serviceman, had confessed to taking cannabis while in Hanoi for the SEA Games in May.

The 27-year-old Olympic gold medallist had, however, tested negative in urine tests for drugs, and was placed under a six-month urine testing regimen. His leave and disruption privileges to train and compete have been revoked.

The SAF seeks to prevent and enforce rules against drug abusers through testing, punishment and rehabilitation, said Dr Ng.

Before overseas exercises or postings, soldiers are briefed on and sternly reminded of the consequences of taking drugs overseas, said Dr Ng.

Urine tests are conducted in units, overseas bases and training locations, as well as on returning service personnel, he added.

Spot checks are also conducted to ensure that illegal products are not brought into SAF premises.

Servicemen or women who test positive during urine screening will be charged, said Dr Ng.

They are typically sentenced by the military courts to a minimum of eight to nine months' detention in the SAF Detention Barracks.

Known or suspected drug abusers who have confessed or had recent drug convictions will be put on a urine test regime and have to attend drug counselling sessions.

During this period, they will be screened up to three times a week for a period of up to six months.

If they test positive during this period, they will be investigated for drug offences and potentially charged at a court martial.

Lim Min Zhang