SAF revamps active infantry battalions with drone suite, real-time battle map

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New infantry units will be outfitted with drones and a digital map of the battlefield which will reduce combat risk while boosting their fighting capabilities.

ROCKHAMPTON – The Singapore Armed Forces has reorganised its ground forces into Next Generation Infantry Battalions (NGIBs), which are more versatile and resilient in the field with the help of a suite of drones.

Unveiled on Oct 26 at the ongoing Exercise Wallaby, the transformation means that each NGIB rifle company will have more but smaller squads, giving commanders greater flexibility to organise forces and undertake simultaneous missions.

In addition, each company will have two dedicated Steel Net sections for drone operations. They will each be equipped with an Artos strike drone, which can home in on an enemy and explode with the firepower of a grenade.

The change to infantry operations embodies the military saying “bots before boots”, which is the strategy of first sending robotic systems into dangerous environments ahead of human soldiers, said the Defence Science and Technology Agency director for army technology Dominic Li.

At Exercise Wallaby, soldiers from the Singapore Infantry Regiment’s 5th Battalion (5SIR) validated their updated tech during urban operations.

The soldiers used a Vesper drone to scope out the presence of hostile forces in a second-storey room from a distance. This drone is capable of longer-range surveillance of up to 8km and can fly for close to an hour.

After the drone’s camera system confirmed the presence of enemies, an Artos drone was flown through the open window to neutralise the threat, before soldiers entered the building to mop up.

Soldiers from the Singapore Infantry Regiment’s 5th battalion have already begun incorporating the tech into their urban operations at Exercise Wallaby. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Each of the 10 sections in an NGIB rifle company is equipped with a pocket-sized Ares drone, which is geared towards short-range surveillance in urban or confined spaces. There is also the M6F quadcopter, which can be flown both indoors and outdoors and is suitable for medium-range reconnaissance.

Despite there being four different unmanned systems, soldiers can control them with a single universal controller that can pair with each of the drones. This also means soldiers do not have to learn how to fly each drone separately.

NGIB soldiers also have greater battlefield awareness through a new Battlefield Management System (BMS)(Soldier), a device that connects users to a shared digital picture of their environment.

About the size of a smartphone, the digital map can be updated in real time with information gathered by soldiers on the ground.

Chief Infantry Officer, Brigadier-General Fairoz Hassan, said the NGIB limits the risks soldiers face during high-risk operations. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Chief Infantry Officer, Brigadier-General Fairoz Hassan, said the BMS (Soldier) enables soldiers to fight better on distributed fronts by providing a common platform where information on threats, objects and boundaries can be shared.

“We don’t need to subject our people to the dangers and the risks that they previously had to take,” he said. “Now, we are able to have a larger and longer reach and that helps the survivability of our soldiers.”

The introduction of drone training at the Basic Military Training Centre in 2025 has raised the baseline for the whole army to be familiar with drone operations, he noted.

All active SAF infantry battalions have been converted into NGIBs. The Singapore Army has six active infantry battalions, including 5SIR.

Even with the added tech, the SAF’s enhanced infantry battalions will still emphasise soldiering fundamentals, such as marksmanship, individual fieldcraft and physical fitness, said Fairoz.

5SIR commanding officer Shahreel Rajaratnam said the BMS (Soldier) allows him and commanders to make tactical decisions quicker. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

For 5SIR commanding officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Shahreel Rajaratnam, the BMS (Soldier) has helped him make quicker tactical decisions by showing him the front line through his soldiers’ eyes.

“We can sense-make and pull video feeds from our drones straight into it, giving our commanders that immediate intel turnaround,” he said, adding that this is an improvement from the old method of voice communications.

Steel Net section commander Scott Michael Thomas, 20, holding the Artos attack drone in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, on Oct 22. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Given that his men are digital natives with touchscreen devices at their fingertips, they have taken to the new tech naturally, Shahreel added.

Steel Net section commander Third Sergeant Scott Michael Thomas said the array of drones has given soldiers greater peace of mind going into missions.

(From top left, clockwise) The Vesper unmanned aerial system, Artos, Ares and M6F quadcopter on display in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, on Oct 22. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“Since they know exactly where the enemy is, they know exactly where they can attack,” he said. “It gives us a ‘home ground advantage’ when it comes to these operations.”

MINDEF said the NGIB will continue to evolve to meet changing operational requirements.

Shahreel described the system as a Swiss Army knife that gives SAF commanders a bigger toolkit in the field.

“We are able to leverage technology in putting a machine-first approach in all that we do, thereby keeping our soldiers safe and sending machines first in anything that is dangerous or onerous,” he said.