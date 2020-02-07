SAF ends its bush fire deployment in Australia

While delivering aid last month to Australians stricken by the ongoing bush fires, First Warrant Officer Sukhvinder Singh met a farmer in Combienbar, Victoria, who was glad to see him.

After receiving provisions for his livestock, the man revealed he was also running low on water and fuel. 1WO Singh, a 20-year veteran, helped to relay the information to the Australian authorities.

"You could see that there was relief when he saw that there were people trying to help him out," said 1WO Singh on Wednesday. The 40-year-old is an air crew specialist with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

"His exact words to me were 'Thank you, and thank Singapore for me'. And he went on to say that we were invited to his house any time," added 1WO Singh, speaking with reporters through a phone call from Australia.

1WO Singh was among more than 70 RSAF airmen from the Oakey detachment in Queensland, Australia - comprising pilots, aircrew and engineers - who had been deployed to help bush fire relief efforts in south-eastern Australia since Jan 9.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the deployment concluded yesterday, and the two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and RSAF personnel involved would return to Oakey today.

Fires burning since September have destroyed about 12 million hectares across Australia's most populous states, including New South Wales and Victoria. The blazes razed about 2,500 homes and killed an estimated one billion native animals.

Working alongside the Australian Defence Force, the SAF contingent contributed firefighting equipment and relief supplies, including water, medicine, and fodder for livestock. They also transported emergency service personnel.

In total, the RSAF Chinooks made over 30 trips, transported more than 260 people, and ferried 73 tonnes of supplies.

Lieutenant-Colonel (LTC) Benjamin Kwan Shee Kong, 42, who was the National Contingent Commander for the deployment, said he was honoured to have led the Singapore detachment.

"Like all militaries, we are all set up for a purpose, which is to protect our way of life.

"So as a friend of Australia, when we came here, we were able to contribute and help them to protect their way of life, which was a privilege," said LTC Kwan, who is aviation commander at the Special Operations Task Force.

He was based at a control centre in Melbourne, where he coordinated operations with different parties such as the Australian police, firefighters, the Red Cross, the Australian Defence Force, and government departments.

He added that the working relationships between the two countries , along with the mutual respect and understanding, allowed the Singapore team to contribute to the operations seamlessly.

Captain Ian Joseph Yap - one of the Chinook pilots involved - said the mission was not without challenges as visibility was sometimes low due to the haze and smoke. On some flights, he could not see beyond 1km, he said.

"This meant flying low and that posed additional risks, so we needed to ensure that these risks were mitigated with masks, and carried out proper map and terrain studies to allow us to gain better situational awareness."

Calling the deployment a humbling experience, Capt Yap, 31, said they received packed snacks from students in Melbourne and kind words from churchgoers as gestures of gratitude.

"When we flew along the coastline, a group of people even drew on the sand 'Thx CH!' (to say thank you)," he said, referring to the Chinook helicopters.