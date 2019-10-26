SAF captain charged over fatal Bionix accident

Regular serviceman Ong Lin Jie, 28, a captain, was charged with doing a rash act causing death.
Regular serviceman Ong Lin Jie, 28, a captain, was charged with doing a rash act causing death.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW
Published
1 hour ago

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman Ong Lin Jie, 28, a captain, was yesterday charged with doing a rash act that caused the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Liu Kai last year.

Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu, 22, a transport operator from SAF's Transport Hub West, died after the Land Rover that he was driving - commanded by Ong - was mounted by a Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle during a training exercise on Nov 3.

Ong had allegedly failed to keep a safety distance of 30m between the two vehicles, according to court documents.

If convicted, Ong could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Five others - who were then doing their national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force - were charged over the wrongful communication of official infor-mation under Section 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act.

Two of them took photographs of the incident and disseminated them via WhatsApp, while three others who received the photographs shared them without authorisation despite knowing that they were sensitive official information.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 26, 2019, with the headline 'SAF captain charged over fatal Bionix accident'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content