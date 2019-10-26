SAF captain charged over fatal Bionix accident

Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman Ong Lin Jie, 28, a captain, was yesterday charged with doing a rash act that caused the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Liu Kai last year.

Corporal First Class (CFC) Liu, 22, a transport operator from SAF's Transport Hub West, died after the Land Rover that he was driving - commanded by Ong - was mounted by a Bionix Infantry Fighting Vehicle during a training exercise on Nov 3.

Ong had allegedly failed to keep a safety distance of 30m between the two vehicles, according to court documents.

If convicted, Ong could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

Five others - who were then doing their national service with the Singapore Civil Defence Force - were charged over the wrongful communication of official infor-mation under Section 5(1) of the Official Secrets Act.

Two of them took photographs of the incident and disseminated them via WhatsApp, while three others who received the photographs shared them without authorisation despite knowing that they were sensitive official information.