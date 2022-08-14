SAF assessing NDP parachute jumps after Red Lion's injury

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has convened a high-level assessment of the risks associated with parachute jumps during the annual National Day Parade (NDP).

This comes after a Red Lion parachutist was injured in a rough landing during this year's NDP last Tuesday.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said yesterday that the review included not only last Tuesday's incident, but also jumps during the preview shows and past parades.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Jeffrey Heng - the last of 10 Red Lion parachutists to land during this year's NDP - was stretchered off after a rough landing at the Marina Bay floating platform.

Dr Ng said last Wednesday that while 3WO Heng was injured, he did not require surgery and a full recovery was expected.

The Singapore Army said in a Facebook post the same day that parachuting at The Float @ Marina Bay could be tricky because of strong crosswinds, gusty currents and disruptive airflow.

It said 3WO Heng was able to avoid major injuries by adopting the "Parachute Landing Fall" upon his hard landing.

Yesterday, Dr Ng said the SAF wanted to see whether there were structural issues that increased risk, and it had gone through a lot of data like wind speeds on the days when there were performances.

Speaking on the sidelines of a National Day event in Toa Payoh Central, Dr Ng added: "The interim assessment is that you need some mitigation measures, which they are putting in place."

He said one of the current conditions is that jumps are cancelled should clouds prevent the parachutists from seeing the landing site.

Dr Ng added that one of the interim findings was that a different descent path may be needed to give the parachutists more reaction time. He noted that experts needed to examine the issues more carefully before such measures are implemented.

"Obviously, we take these risks very seriously. We know the Red Lions are a favourite of NDP spectators and we want to do it safely," he said.

Dr Ng, who is also an MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, was speaking to reporters during a National Day dinner in Toa Payoh Central.

During the event, he announced new initiatives to help residents of the Bishan-Toa Payoh and Marymount areas.

One of them is the Caregiver Respite Programme to support caregivers of senior citizens and people with disabilities living in the two areas.

The programme will provide eligible caregivers with up to $500 for 12 months to defray the cost of hiring professionals to take care of those they look after, while the usual caregivers run errands or take time off for themselves.

Dr Ng noted that about $50,000 has been raised to help such caregivers in the two areas.

He said there are more than 31,000 residents aged 70 and above living in Bishan-Toa Payoh and Marymount, making up more than 10 per cent of the areas' population.

Another new initiative is the Structured Youth Mentorship Programme where young people can apprentice with experienced mentors in fields such as science and technology and social development.