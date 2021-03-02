SAF aims to cut carbon emissions growth by two-thirds by 2030

By 2024, all cookhouses in Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps will be equipped with food waste segregation and recycling facilities. Solar panels will also become a familiar sight, as bases more than double their solar capacity.

Meanwhile, all new large and retrofitted buildings will strive to meet Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy standards set by the Building and Construction Authority.

These changes were announced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday, as he laid out the Ministry of Defence's (Mindef) sustainability plans in Parliament at the ministry's budget debate.

Also in the works are the replacement of water fittings in camps with more efficient ones, while more investments will be made in water recycling systems, such as those used for washing vehicles. These moves should help reduce water consumption by 10 per cent by 2030.

Dr Ng said Mindef will focus its go-green efforts on three major initiatives: Cutting carbon emissions, water efficiency and waste management, with key targets for each.

A new SAF Sustainability Office will spearhead these efforts.

Among them is a plan to replace the current administrative vehicle fleet with an all-electric one by 2030. Another plan is to start trials of green aviation fuel for some F-16 jets. Charging infrastructure for electric vehicles will also be built in camps.

These green initiatives are part of efforts by Mindef to align itself with the Government's Singapore Green Plan 2030, said Dr Ng.

Mindef and the SAF intend to cut overall carbon emissions growth by two-thirds by 2030.

Emissions will then be halved by 2050, in line with national targets.

Dr Ng said platform emissions will be reduced without affecting operational effectiveness and when such reduction does not lead to a spike in defence spending.

Green fuels that meet SAF's criteria of cost-effectiveness have not been fully developed yet. Nevertheless, it will proceed with green fuel trials, said Dr Ng.

The trials will help the SAF better understand the engineering, logistics and infrastructure works it will need to undertake when green fuels become more affordable.

To instil ownership of these efforts across its various units, the SAF will progressively install smart utility metering systems to allow commanders to track their units' resource consumption and emissions, and make necessary changes to reduce emissions, waste and water consumption.

When such systems are in place, commanders will have information on how their units' consumption patterns compare with those of others. They will also be given tips to meet their units' targets.

"This initiative to go greener needs to be sustained for the long term... but it can be derailed by a few forces," said Dr Ng. "Apathy and lack of awareness are two (factors) that I hope will be alleviated by the use of smart meters."

Dr Ng said the new sustainability office will be advised by an external advisory panel and will report to the SAF's chief of staff-joint staff, who will also assume the role of SAF chief sustainability officer.

"If each group champions its favourite environmental cause, the SAF could be pulled in different and sometimes unproductive directions," said Dr Ng.

"So, Mindef and the SAF must start off on and maintain the correct trajectory, guided by data and evidence on effective outcomes," he said, explaining the rationale behind starting the new office.