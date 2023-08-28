Singapore, Vietnam ink deals to broaden collaboration in green economy, innovation

Singapore was Vietnam’s second-largest foreign investor as at last December, with a cumulative investment of US$70.8 billion (S$96 billion). Vietnam was Singapore’s 11th-largest trading partner, with bilateral goods trade growing 16.4 per cent year on year to $31.3 billion in 2022.

The letters on the Connectivity Framework Agreement were exchanged between Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Vietnam’s Planning and Investment Minister Nguyen Chi Dzung.

A day earlier, the two ministers co-chaired the annual Singapore-Vietnam Connectivity Ministerial Meeting, where they discussed collaborations in new and emerging areas. They also noted progress made in sectors such as education, finance, and information technology and telecommunications.

Dr Tan said Singapore can partner Vietnam in its next phase of growth as it transitions to the green and digital economy.

“Singapore companies can build on the strong foundation and partnerships with Vietnam to capture opportunities in these new areas,” he said.

On the sidelines of Sunday’s meeting, an MOU on innovation cooperation was signed between Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research and Vietnam’s National Innovation Centre.

Among other things, it promotes collaboration in advanced manufacturing involving both countries’ small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.

Meanwhile, professionals from Singapore and Vietnam might soon find it easier to secure stints in certain innovation-related areas of work in each other’s countries, under one of the three new MOUs signed on Monday.

The deal establishes an innovation talent exchange programme between both countries. A joint task force will be set up to support the implementation of the MOU, which was signed by Dr Tan, Mr Dzung and Vietnam’s Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung.

Further details on the programme, including its qualifying criteria and launch date, will be released in due course.