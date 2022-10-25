S’pore to revise electricity market structure to deal with future volatility: Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - The Energy Market Authority (EMA) will look into protecting more buyers from volatile prices by restricting the wholesale electricity price market to those that can withstand its fluctuations.

Currently, large electricity consumers such as coffee shops and malls with average monthly electricity consumption of at least 4MWh (megawatt-hour), or 10 times that of a four-room HDB flat, that cannot secure a fixed-price plan have to buy from the wholesale market, where prices fluctuate every half hour, instead of SP Group’s regulated tariff.

Several of such large buyers found themselves in this dilemma late in 2021 when the global energy crunch sparked the departure of some retailers, which affected about 140,000 households and 11,000 business accounts – equivalent to 9 per cent of consumers in Singapore – because they could not find fixed-price plans.

Tighter eligibility criteria for purchasing from the wholesale market are among plans to overhaul Singapore’s electricity market to cope with continued volatility expected in a global energy market rocked by crises since late 2021, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong at the opening of Singapore International Energy Week on Tuesday.

Singapore’s electricity market was “severely tested” during the recent global energy crisis, with the exit of six electricity retailers in 2021, which suggests that several had not been sufficiently prepared against market volatilities and had taken large unhedged positions, Mr Gan said.

Going forward, stiffer regulatory requirements for retailers will be introduced such that “only credible industry participants with sufficient financial strength and sustainable business propositions will be allowed to retail electricity to consumers”, he added.

Separately, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said it plans to impose higher capital and hedging requirements on retailers to ensure that they can cope with market volatility, and additional protections for consumers if retailers prematurely terminate contracts.

Mr Gan said: “We are mindful that these adjustments will reduce the flexibility of some market participants... However, these measures will bring about a stronger and more secure power system.”

As at Tuesday, household consumers can buy from nine electricity retailers, while business consumers can purchase from 15.

These enhancements to strengthen the energy market structure will facilitate Singapore’s transition to cleaner energy sources as it commits to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, said Mr Gan.

This year, Singapore is facing “a perfect storm” of soaring energy prices induced by shortages in fossil fuel production, triggered by underinvestment in energy projects and exacerbated by the Ukraine war, as well as severe disruptions in renewable power around the world, he noted.

“Global oil prices spiked significantly and reached more than US$130 per barrel at its peak, about 10 times higher than the trough in April 2020,” said Mr Gan.

As an island-state that imports almost all of its energy, Singapore is inevitably affected by global turbulence, he added.

The response of the energy market as fuel prices rose sharply in 2021 exposed three issues, including the inability for the wholesale market to function rationally under extreme price volatility.