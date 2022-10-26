S’pore-M’sia ties growing stronger, must be sustained in today’s complex times: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia has grown from strength to strength, despite unprecedented challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Halimah Yacob noted this on Wednesday at a banquet she hosted at the Istana in honour of Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who is in Singapore with his wife, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as members of the royal family and senior officials.

The pandemic saw the Causeway closed from March 2020 for almost two years – the longest period the vital link between Singapore and Malaysia had been inaccessible since World War II.

Despite this, the two sides worked tirelessly to ensure the safe movement of goods, services and people across the border, and remain each other’s second-largest trading partner, said Madam Halimah. “We were all relieved when the borders fully reopened on April 1, and families and loved ones could reunite once again.”

While the worst of the pandemic appears to be over, Madam Halimah said the external environment has become increasingly complex and challenging, with big-power rivalry and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“In the face of a complicated geopolitical landscape, it behoves us to continue to strengthen trust and understanding between our two countries, and to work together for mutual benefit for our people,” she said.

Agreeing, Sultan Abdullah said it is his fervent hope that the comprehensive and symbiotic relationship between Malaysia and Singapore continues to flourish for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

“Amid the changing global geopolitics, geo-economics and geostrategic landscape, the need to work together, cooperate and collaborate is more important than ever,” he said in his speech.

Sultan Abdullah is on his first state visit to Singapore since his accession in 2019 – a visit that has been a long time coming, having been delayed first by the pandemic and then Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, said Madam Halimah.

“This may be Your Majesties’ first state visit to Singapore, but we are certainly not strangers,” she added, noting that the two leaders had a good discussion on bilateral ties on the sidelines while in London.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife, Mrs Lee, called on Sultan Abdullah and hosted him to lunch.