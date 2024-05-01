S’pore, HK police and local banks recover more than $380k for 70-year-old man in foiled scam

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s police and banks, together with the Hong Kong police, foiled a scam and recovered more than $380,000 for a 70-year-old victim.
On April 18, DBS detected suspicious transactions of about $180,000 transferred from the bank account of the victim to a bank account in Hong Kong, the Singapore police said in a release on May 1.
The DBS anti-scam team quickly blocked further transactions from the victim’s bank account to prevent more losses and notified the police’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC).
Based on the information shared by DBS, the police notified their counterpart in Hong Kong, which is also known as the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC), about the bank transaction.
As the victim was uncontactable, the police activated officers from the Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre to visit the victim but he was not at home.
The police then tried to reach the victim’s family friend, who disclosed that $240,000 was missing from the victim’s UOB bank account.
They immediately worked with UOB to suspend the victim’s account and traced the funds to a bank account in Hong Kong.
In the same period, the ASC and the ADCC worked together and successfully recovered the full amount for the victim from the bank account in Hong Kong.
According to the police, it was later known that the victim was surfing the Internet on his computer when a pop-up notification appeared.
He was unable to close the notification and proceeded to call the “Microsoft Helpline” number that was displayed on the pop-up notification.
He was later informed by the other party over the phone that his computer was ‘hacked’ and his bank accounts were used for illegal activities.
The victim was then re-directed to a ‘SPF cybercrime unit officer’ who alleged the same.
The police said the victim was instructed by the scammer to divulge his bank account credentials, which included his user ID and passwords, to facilitate the “investigation”.
“This allowed the scammers to take control of the victim’s bank accounts, leading to monies being transferred out,” the police added.
There were 46,563 scam cases reported in 2023, the highest number since the police started tracking them in 2016. The 2023 figure is up 46.8 per cent from the 31,728 cases in 2022.
In total, scam victims in Singapore lost $651.8 million in 2023.
In the event that one suspects that they might have fallen prey to a scam, the police advised the public to turn off their computers immediately to limit any further activities that scammers can perform and uninstall any software that they have installed at the instructions of scammers.
They added that potential victims should perform full anti-virus scans on their computers and delete any malware detected, report the incident to their banks to halt further activities relating to their bank accounts, change their Internet banking credentials and remove any unauthorised payees who may have been added to their bank accounts.
Lastly, they should also report the incident to the bank and the police.
The police advised the public to take precautionary measures.
They can apply the ACT acronym, which outlines these steps to take: Add security features, Check for signs of a scam, and Tell the authorities and others about scams.
For more information on scams, they can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.
To report scam-related information, call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit details online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness with the assurance of confidentiality.