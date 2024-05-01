S’pore, HK police and local banks recover more than $380k for 70-year-old man in foiled scam

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s police and banks, together with the Hong Kong police, foiled a scam and recovered more than $380,000 for a 70-year-old victim.

On April 18, DBS detected suspicious transactions of about $180,000 transferred from the bank account of the victim to a bank account in Hong Kong, the Singapore police said in a release on May 1.

The DBS anti-scam team quickly blocked further transactions from the victim’s bank account to prevent more losses and notified the police’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC).

Based on the information shared by DBS, the police notified their counterpart in Hong Kong, which is also known as the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre (ADCC), about the bank transaction.

As the victim was uncontactable, the police activated officers from the Ang Mo Kio South Neighbourhood Police Centre to visit the victim but he was not at home.

The police then tried to reach the victim’s family friend, who disclosed that $240,000 was missing from the victim’s UOB bank account.

They immediately worked with UOB to suspend the victim’s account and traced the funds to a bank account in Hong Kong.

In the same period, the ASC and the ADCC worked together and successfully recovered the full amount for the victim from the bank account in Hong Kong.

According to the police, it was later known that the victim was surfing the Internet on his computer when a pop-up notification appeared.

He was unable to close the notification and proceeded to call the “Microsoft Helpline” number that was displayed on the pop-up notification.

He was later informed by the other party over the phone that his computer was ‘hacked’ and his bank accounts were used for illegal activities.

The victim was then re-directed to a ‘SPF cybercrime unit officer’ who alleged the same.

The police said the victim was instructed by the scammer to divulge his bank account credentials, which included his user ID and passwords, to facilitate the “investigation”.

“This allowed the scammers to take control of the victim’s bank accounts, leading to monies being transferred out,” the police added.