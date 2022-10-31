S’pore-based aid groups resume overseas mission trips after borders reopen

SINGAPORE - When Mr Muchsin Dahalan, a Singapore Red Cross Society (SRC) volunteer, heard about the severe flooding in Pakistan in June, he knew he had to help.

Unable to go due to conflicting schedules, Mr Dahalan, 50, an outdoor instructor, will be assisting a three-member SRC response team to prepare to leave for Pakistan on Monday.

Pakistan is the first country where SRC is resuming its international missions since 2019.

Organisations like Mercy Relief and Caritas Humanitarian Aid & Relief Initiatives (Singapore), or Charis, will be doing so as well.

Humanitarian mission trips stopped for two years with the closure of borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Aid groups had to resort to other means to help affected people in disaster-hit areas, such as raising funds solely on a digital platform, instead of accepting cash donations. Administering medical and psychological care were also impossible.

With travel restrictions in many countries lifted this year, volunteers can now travel to provide humanitarian aid.

SRC said it has raised around $1 million so far, as part of its response operations for Pakistan.

United Nations officials have said the floods have displaced around 7.9 million people, and led to the country possibly facing severe food shortages, as 15 per cent of its rice crops have been affected.

SRC’s spokesman said its team members, who are all overseas disaster deployment trained, must also know first aid and psychological first aid.

With Mr Dahalan’s assistance, the team members were required to undergo technical skills training over four weekends.

Mr Dahalan went on two trips to the Philippines and Vietnam in his first year as a volunteer. In 2016, he helped victims of Typhoon Haima in the Philippines.

He said: “I was quite overwhelmed when I witnessed the devastation and the sense of sadness and loss of the affected people. A woman in her 80s offered to pray for me and the team after she received the shelter kit relief aid.

“I am not able to describe the satisfaction whenever we come to the end of our mission trips and see the affected victims benefiting from what we have done for them.”