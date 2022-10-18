S’pore, Australia set up working group to ensure critical goods flow during a crisis

CANBERRA - As trusted and reliable partners of each other, Singapore and Australia are looking at new strategic areas to cooperate in, such as strengthening mutual supply chains.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in Canberra on Tuesday that a bilateral working group, formed in September, is looking into facilitating the flow of critical goods between both countries, particularly in times of crisis.

The two countries are seeking out new areas to work together “because we are natural partners which have similar views on many issues, and trusted and reliable partners of each other,” said PM Lee at the Parliament House, after a meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Both countries are looking at strengthening the security and resilience of their supply chains, including on food and energy, and connectivity to the rest of the world, he added.

PM Lee was speaking at a press conference after the 7th Singapore-Australia Leaders’ Meeting with Mr Albanese. He was on a three-day visit to Australia that started on Sunday.

Asked how Singapore and Australia are seeking to maintain security and cooperation in supply chains amid increasing geopolitical instability, he said that while countries are going for self-resilience, it is not possible to be self-sufficient.

“We’re too interdependent,” he said. “You may produce a lot of minerals, you may have a lot of talent, but the world is a big place, and you need to work with and develop partnerships with other countries.”

While countries seek to do business with everyone, they can do more with partners with whom they have a deep, established relationship of trust and confidence.

This is the case for Singapore and Australia, and both sides are working to deepen this reservoir of trust and confidence, he said.

“We have a working group working on supply chain resilience and cooperation, and I hope they will come up with some substantive proposals,” said PM Lee.

The joint working group was formed after a July meeting in Singapore between Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong, who had agreed to explore how supply chains that will “withstand the test of future crises” can be built.

At the press conference, Mr Albanese thanked PM Lee and Singapore for the critical role that the city-state played in supporting Australia through the Covid-19 pandemic, “both by air and by sea”.

“Along with personal protective equipment, along with ventilators, Singapore played such a critical role,” he said. “Singapore is a reliable economic partner. It is a great trading nation.”

In a joint statement after Tuesday’s annual meeting, the prime ministers also agreed to begin work on a bilateral food pact. This is to enhance supply chain resilience and increase trade and investments in both countries’ food supply.