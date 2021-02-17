S Pass quota for foreign workers in manufacturing to be cut to 15% by 2023

From Jan 1 next year, companies in the manufacturing sector can have only up to 18 per cent of their workforce be foreign workers on S Passes.

This quota will be cut further to 15 per cent from Jan 1, 2023. It is currently 20 per cent.

When the new quotas take effect, firms will not need to immediately sack their excess foreign workers, but can retain them until their S Passes expire.

S Pass holders must earn a fixed monthly salary of at least $2,500 and are typically degree or diploma holders, such as technicians.

The move is part of the Government's efforts to moderate Singapore's reliance on foreign labour where it must, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday .

The Government will also support the employment of Singaporeans and the deepening of their capabilities, while promoting the transfer of capabilities from foreigners to locals, he said.

He acknowledged that some Singaporeans were concerned about the reliance on foreigners and competition from them. But many businesses and trade associations find it difficult to hire locals, and asked for foreign worker quotas not to be cut further so that they can remain globally competitive.

"The way forward is neither to have few or no foreign workers, nor to have a big inflow. We have to accept what this little island can accommodate," said Mr Heng.

"To strike a balance, we must focus on enhancing the complementarity of local and foreign manpower, and step up on industry transformation."

The S Pass quota for construction, process and marine shipyard firms was lowered to 18 per cent on Jan 1 this year, and will be cut further to 15 per cent from Jan 1 in 2023, as announced last year.

The Ministry of Manpower also raised the S Pass minimum qualifying salary twice last year and extended the Fair Consideration Framework advertising requirement to cover S Passes.

Meanwhile, foreign worker levy rates will remain unchanged for all sectors this year, with increases for the marine shipyard and process sectors deferred for another year.

To promote employment of Singaporeans, the Wage Credit Scheme will be extended for a year, co-funding 15 per cent of qualifying wage increases given this year. The scheme subsidises wage increases of at least $50 for Singaporean employees, up to a gross monthly wage ceiling of $5,000.

The Capability Transfer Programme will also be extended to the end of September 2024. It provides up to 90 per cent funding for projects to bring in foreign specialists to train locals or to send locals overseas for training - in areas where Singapore lacks expertise.

Mr Heng cited Mr Mohamad Zaini Selamat, a 41-year-old Singaporean technical officer at energy utilities provider SP Group.

After joining the firm's Capability Transfer Programme project in 2019, he went for an attachment in the United States and can now do work previously done by foreign vendors.

Mr Heng said that in sectors - especially new growth areas - where Singapore may be short of skills, expatriates with the right expertise complement Singa-poreans and help build capabilities here.

"This will allow us to add vibrancy to our local market, better serve international and regional markets, and enhance Singapore's attractiveness to global investors," he said.

The Singapore Manufacturing Federation said it was not surprised by the quota cut, and asked for a "flexible, progressive and careful implementation of the reduction".

"The SMF understands that there is a need to build a strong Singaporean core which is sustainable for our manufacturing future," it said in a statement.