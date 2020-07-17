RWS casino among new places visited by infectious patients

Resorts World Sentosa's (RWS) casino was among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Three visits were recorded at the casino, on July 4, 5 and 6, but MOH did not say whether different patients made the visits separately or at least one patient visited the location thrice.

The Traffic Police headquarters in Ubi, Master Prata in Sembawang Shopping Centre and a Giant Express outlet in Bukit Batok East were also among the places newly added to a list of locations visited by infectious patients.

The ministry provides a list of locations and times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places during those specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website. The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

MOH also said the average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from 16 cases two weeks ago to 12 in the past week. It is the third day in a row the figure has dropped.

The number of unlinked community cases in a week fell from a daily average of eight cases to seven over the same period.

MOH announced 248 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 11 in the community - two Singaporeans, five work pass holders, two work permit holders and two dependant's pass holders.

Five of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters. They were all asymptomatic and were detected during proactive screening.

The remaining six community cases were unlinked as of yesterday. Of these, five cases were asymptomatic, and were detected as a result of screening of workers in essential services who are living outside dormitories.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the remaining patient, who was swabbed under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first visit a doctor.

Update on cases

New cases: 248 Imported: 4 (2 Singaporeans, 1 PR, 1 work pass holder) In community: 11 (2 Singaporeans, 5 work pass holders, 2 work permit holders, 2 dependant's pass holders) In dormitories: 233 Active cases: 3,843 In hospitals: 146 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,697 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 14 Total discharged: 43,242 Discharged yesterday: 268 TOTAL CASES: 47,126

Four imported cases were announced yesterday, including a Singaporean and a permanent resident who returned from Azerbaijan on July 4, and a Singaporean who returned from the United States on July 3.

The last imported case is a work pass holder. She arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on July 4.

All the imported cases were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their notices, said MOH.

Migrant workers living in dor-mitories made up the remaining 233 cases, taking Singapore's total to 47,126.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 14 who tested positive have died of other causes.