Rustic charm of a village where bumboats thrive

True to its early beginnings as a kampung, Changi Village has retained some of that rustic charm over the years.

The hawker centre there has undergone several revamps in the past two decades but continues to provide cheap popular fare such as nasi lemak in a laid-back atmosphere.

Bumboats are another interesting feature, transporting residents and visitors from Changi Point Ferry Terminal to Pulau Ubin.

These hardy craft have provided a livelihood on the waters off Changi Village for the weather-beaten boatmen and fishermen.

Retired fisherman and bumboat owner Tan Boon Hee, 69, revels in the proximity of the sea.

He says: "Since I was a young boy, I have lived near the sea.

"I didn't have much of an education, so I started fishing with friends. I made some money and then started my own business catching seafood such as pomfret, crabs and lobsters."

His family relocated from the Mata Ikan kampung in Changi to a low-rise HDB block in Changi Village when land was being cleared to build Changi Airport.

Mr Tan and his family lived in Changi Village from 1965 to 2005, before moving to Tampines.

He still heads out to Changi Village whenever people charter his boat for fishing trips.

"I've worked on the sea all my life, never on land. Without the sea, I won't be able to make a living," he says.