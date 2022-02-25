Russian invasion holds lessons for Indo-Pacific: EU special envoy

Yesterday's Russian invasion of Ukraine is a brazen violation of international law and holds lessons for the Indo-Pacific area despite its distance from the conflict, said the European Union special envoy to the region, Mr Gabriele Visentin.

"The main lesson, not just for us, but universally, is that different views should be solved by diplomacy and negotiations, and not by the use of force.

"That is as simple as that," he said, responding to questions from the media at a EU-S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) seminar at The Fullerton Hotel.

"What is happening in Ukraine is blatant evidence of non-respect of international law. It is blatant evidence of non-respect of the United Nations Charter. It is blatant non-respect of the national sovereignty of one state," he added.

"This is a lesson which is learnt in Eastern Europe, but it should be learnt as well for the rest of the world. Even if it is 10,000km away from here, it tells us and speaks to us very, very, very clearly."

His comments came as Ukrainian soldiers engaged Russian troops in Europe's biggest conflict since World War II.

Mr Visentin reassured those present that sanctions against Moscow will be "severe and hard-hitting".

"The situation is evolving by the hour. They said when Russian action was still limited to the breakaway regions that there was a first package of sanctions on its way, but there will be others," he added.

"Literally, there is other ammunition at our disposal should Russia increase its military offensive."

Even as the conference was ongoing, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels referred to sweeping sanctions that, if approved, will "weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernise".

The EU-RSIS conference was meant to be on the EU's strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, but the distressing news in Ukraine dominated concerns.

The EU recently published its strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including a commitment to maintain a rules-based order in the region that stretches from the Middle East to the Pacific islands.

Its member states have stepped up their military presence, and the EU has pledged to conduct more joint exercises and port calls with partners to protect freedom of navigation in the region.

The Indo-Pacific is one of the most militarised regions in the world, with China, India, Russia, Japan, South Korea and Australia among the top 10 military spenders.