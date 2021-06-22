Rush for BTS meals at McDonald's - via delivery

Delivery riders picking up BTS meals outside McDonald's outlets at Tampines West Community Club (above) and Eastpoint Mall yesterday. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Delivery riders picking up BTS meals outside McDonald's outlets at Tampines West Community Club and Eastpoint Mall yesterday.

McDonald's launched the popular BTS meal at 11am. The meal - comprising Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink as well as sweet chilli and Cajun dipping sauces - can be bought only via delivery services to prevent long queues amid the pandemic. It is available at a discounted price of $8.90 - 10 per cent less than the usual price.

K-pop group BTS debuted in 2013 and has since amassed a large following. The BTS meal was a craze in countries like Indonesia, where the fast-food chain temporarily shut many outlets on June 9 after people rushed to collect the orders. The BTS meal was originally scheduled to be released in Singapore on May 27, but was delayed following a spike in Covid-19 cases. 

