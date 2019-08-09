Running into silver years with a spring in their step

I grew up in the Tiong Bahru area but only just found out about the Tiong Bahru Garden Joggers club.

It was founded by fitness fanatic Tan Kok Sing in 1977, a year after I was born.

Mr Tan, now 94, started the club to promote a healthy lifestyle and to deter young people in the neighbourhood from sniffing glue.

His theory was that if they ran, they would not have time to indulge in vice.

The club has since evolved into a recreational running club for mostly elderly folk, who now also play basketball together six days a week.

Every Sunday, the group meets to walk and jog through the more striking parts of Tiong Bahru, an area that boasts a mix of pre-war and post-war architecture and the local market, which had a zinc roof when I was growing up.

And if the delights of Tiong Bahru are not enough on some days, club members will stretch their legs even more and go as far as Sentosa on their weekly workout.

Sporty regular Lee Tiang Chu, 75, says: "I play basketball six days a week, and jog and swim once a week. We can't be lazy, if not, Uncle Tan will go after us."