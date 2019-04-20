Run for a fresh pint at Beerfest

It's another year of beer and entertainment at Beerfest Asia.

The 2019 edition will be held from June 27 to 30 at Marina Promenade.

Expect more than 600 local and international beers - including new launches and award-winners - as well as food and an entertainment line-up of international tribute bands, home-grown artists and DJs.

These include Hell's Belles, an all-female AC/DC tribute band from America; The Vibes and Welcome to the Machine from Singapore; and DJs Yujin, YA5TH, and former The New Paper New Face finalist turned DJ, Vii.

There will also be the first-ever Beerfest Run, where you can down a beer at each pit stop along a 2km route. Each finisher gets a 1-litre mug to refill at exhibitors for a promotional price. Participants can register on the website for $80 each.

Other highlights include the Sunday Carnival for the family, including pets, and the Asia Beer Awards.

Admission tickets to Beerfest Asia 2019 are on sale now at $20, inclusive of a beer.

Visit www.beerfestasia.com to buy your ticket.

For SPH readers, you'll get 15 per cent off with the code SPHR15. Terms and conditions apply.