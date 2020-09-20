Rules for F&B outlets and diners

• Sale and consumption of alcohol in all food and beverage (F&B) establishments are prohibited after 10.30pm daily. But enforcement checks found that some restaurants have continued to serve alcohol beyond the curfew, with some eateries concealing alcoholic beverages in teapots and empty green tea bottles to avoid detection.

• A group of diners in an F&B outlet must not exceed five, and keep a distance of at least 1m between groups. Gatherings or groups of more than five are barred, even if they are split across multiple tables. There should also be no mixing or mingling between groups. However, some restaurants were found to have accepted reservations or walk-ins of groups of more than five. Several eateries also sit these diners together at tables with more than five.

• If all members of a group of more than five are from the same household, they will be allowed to enter F&B establishments, or make bookings. However, they must sit at multiple tables, with no more than five per table and the tables spaced at least 1m apart. Establishments can request to verify diners' claims that they are from the same household, and reject diners from entering at their discretion. But eateries have found it difficult to verify diners' identities, without infringing the customers' privacy.

PENALTIES FOR OFFENCES

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament on April 7, first-time offenders face a fine of up to $10,000, jail of up to six months, or both.

Subsequent offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both. For first-time safe-distancing offences, individuals face a $300 fine.

The Ministry of Health said on Sept 9 that businesses and individuals who flout the rules will have enforcement actions taken against them for the first offence, without a warning. Penalties could include fines, closures and prosecution, depending on the severity, it added.