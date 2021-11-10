Rubbish piling up at void decks of new BTO project Tampines GreenVerge

SINGAPORE - Residents moving into a new Build-to-Order project, Tampines GreenVerge, are being greeted by uncleared waste left at the void decks and rubbish chute areas, including from renovation works.

This has become a hot topic in a WhatsApp group chat set up by residents of Block 622A Tampines Avenue 12, one of the 20 blocks in the project.

One of the residents in the WhatsApp chat group, who only wanted to be known as Mr Kumar, said the piles of rubbish have been growing since he moved into his unit on Nov 3. He added that he also saw waste left in many locations when he checked his place out after receiving his keys in August.

In photos that he shared with The Straits Times, many big and bulky cardboard boxes and styrofoam pieces, which held items such as TVs, can be seen at the void decks in the area, including in places not designated for waste.

Unwanted doors and used pallet boxes can also be found stacked against walls there.



Mr Kumar is concerned that the rubbish may be a fire hazard as it obstructs some of the passageways. PHOTOS: MR KUMAR



Mr Kumar, who lives in his flat with his wife and three children, said that the waste remains in the same place for days.

He added that he is worried about the situation getting worse as more people start to move into the estate.

He is also concerned that the rubbish may be a fire hazard as it obstructs some of the passageways. He added that rats can also be found hiding among the waste.

He said: "You have to walk past the rubbish to get to the carpark. It's very unpleasant."

Earlier this year, Tampines also faced an issue of inappropriate disposal of trash when a resident living on the third storey of a block in Tampines North complained that his rubbish chute was overflowing.

Upon investigation by the Tampines Town Council, it was discovered that someone had thrown laundry poles down the chute which caused it to become clogged.

Mr Kumar said he has called and sent an e-mail to the Tampines Town Council.

"I am not reaching out to find trouble, I just want to find out if they are looking into a long-term solution," he said.

ST has contacted Tampines Town Council for comment.